Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Chester area senior driven to succeed

Avery Schut is a senior at Chester High School.
Avery Schut is a senior at Chester High School.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avery Schut is a senior at Chester High School. She is involved in many different volunteer, club, and school organizations, including marching band, National Honor Society, and yearbook. She is the type of student who sets her mind on something and does it.

“She has high morals. I think that’s one thing about her that sets her apart,” Velda Schneider said. “She’s just not afraid to stand firm in her beliefs. Whatever she believes in, she just takes it to that level.”

Schneider is one of Schut’s teachers. She’s worked with the senior for about eight years. She said she’s never seen a student so driven and meticulous.

“A lot of students look up to Avery, and she’s been just dependable in that way too, to encourage students,” Schneider said.

“I love my experience here. I’ve been involved in so many things, and everyone is very supportive of everyone, and I’m just glad I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in so many things. And when it comes down to it, I will miss the school,” Schut said.

It hasn’t been easy though. She hopes younger students know you have to work for success.

“It gets really busy. I just have to make sure I prioritize my stuff and make sure I have time for everything else,” Schut said.

When she goes to Northern State University in Aberdeen, the teachers and students will miss her.

“When I went up on the campus, I just fell in love with the campus. And I love that it was a smaller school, and it had what I wanted to do and then I also had an uncle that went there,” Schut said.

She plans on getting a degree in accounting and minoring in agri-business.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Schut receives a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

medical marijuana dispensary
Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County review Medical Marijuana implementation concerns while legalization nears
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
“Foster Parent Appreciation Month” starts in South Dakota