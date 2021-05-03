Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Chester area senior driven to succeed

CHESTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avery Schut is a senior at Chester High School. She is involved in many different volunteer, club, and school organizations, including marching band, National Honor Society, and yearbook. She is the type of student who sets her mind on something and does it.

“She has high morals. I think that’s one thing about her that sets her apart,” Velda Schneider said. “She’s just not afraid to stand firm in her beliefs. Whatever she believes in, she just takes it to that level.”

Schneider is one of Schut’s teachers. She’s worked with the senior for about eight years. She said she’s never seen a student so driven and meticulous.

“A lot of students look up to Avery, and she’s been just dependable in that way too, to encourage students,” Schneider said.

“I love my experience here. I’ve been involved in so many things, and everyone is very supportive of everyone, and I’m just glad I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in so many things. And when it comes down to it, I will miss the school,” Schut said.

It hasn’t been easy though. She hopes younger students know you have to work for success.

“It gets really busy. I just have to make sure I prioritize my stuff and make sure I have time for everything else,” Schut said.

When she goes to Northern State University in Aberdeen, the teachers and students will miss her.

“When I went up on the campus, I just fell in love with the campus. And I love that it was a smaller school, and it had what I wanted to do and then I also had an uncle that went there,” Schut said.

She plans on getting a degree in accounting and minoring in agri-business.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Schut receives a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

