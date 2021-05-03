Advertisement

U.S. Highway 12, 6th Ave project getting underway in Aberdeen

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Motorists and residents on 6th Ave, also U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen, will be looking at a changing work zone as crews update not only sections of the road, but sidewalks as well.

Special attention will be paid attention towards the ramps and crosswalks at intersections along the road, updating them to meet current ADA requirements. That means widening and redoing some sidewalks, and replacing metal pads at intersections.

“That’s actually for people with canes. And the ramps are actually built in a way that people in a wheelchair can get up and down them without straining themselves.” said South Dakota Department of Transportation Project Engineer Destin Spellman.

Spellmans said crews will be working in zones, starting the 17th on the west side of Aberdeen near 15th Street South. That means lane closures will be needed to complete the work.

“Just obey the traffic signs. And many of the workers are signalling or flagging, obey that too. And you’ll get to where you’re going safely and on time.”

Spellman said that patience will be appreciate to help keep workers safe, and the project on time.

“I understand too, because I drive that road everyday to get to work. It’s an inconvenience for me too.”

Public meetings will be held weekly at 1812 Ave Southeast at 1:00 pm. Spellman said those provide not only opportunities for those interested to keep with the progress, but allow a direct line of communication for people to voice concerns.

“If you own a business or a home along the road, and you’re concerned about your access being blocked, or something else you just want to discuss it with us and the contractor. Feel free to come, we’re doing it every Monday at 1:00.” said Spellman.

The project will take two years to complete, wrapping up in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

medical marijuana dispensary
Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County review Medical Marijuana implementation concerns while legalization nears
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
“Foster Parent Appreciation Month” starts in South Dakota
Avery Schut is a senior at Chester High School.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Chester area senior driven to succeed