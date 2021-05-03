U.S. Highway 12, 6th Ave project getting underway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Motorists and residents on 6th Ave, also U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen, will be looking at a changing work zone as crews update not only sections of the road, but sidewalks as well.

Special attention will be paid attention towards the ramps and crosswalks at intersections along the road, updating them to meet current ADA requirements. That means widening and redoing some sidewalks, and replacing metal pads at intersections.

“That’s actually for people with canes. And the ramps are actually built in a way that people in a wheelchair can get up and down them without straining themselves.” said South Dakota Department of Transportation Project Engineer Destin Spellman.

Spellmans said crews will be working in zones, starting the 17th on the west side of Aberdeen near 15th Street South. That means lane closures will be needed to complete the work.

“Just obey the traffic signs. And many of the workers are signalling or flagging, obey that too. And you’ll get to where you’re going safely and on time.”

Spellman said that patience will be appreciate to help keep workers safe, and the project on time.

“I understand too, because I drive that road everyday to get to work. It’s an inconvenience for me too.”

Public meetings will be held weekly at 1812 Ave Southeast at 1:00 pm. Spellman said those provide not only opportunities for those interested to keep with the progress, but allow a direct line of communication for people to voice concerns.

“If you own a business or a home along the road, and you’re concerned about your access being blocked, or something else you just want to discuss it with us and the contractor. Feel free to come, we’re doing it every Monday at 1:00.” said Spellman.

The project will take two years to complete, wrapping up in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.