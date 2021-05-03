WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Augustana athlete is asking for help on social media after someone stole his prosthetic arm.

We recently shared Parker Hanson’s story, how he was born without a left hand but went on to become a pitcher, making it all the way to the collegiate level at Augustana, where he’s a senior.

But sometime overnight, someone stole Parker’s backpack with his prosthetics inside.

“All in all, in the bag, I had around $15,000 - $25,000 worth of equipment. The thing is, it’s valuable to be, but to anyone else, it’s not valuable, you can’t resell it. It’s just like, they’re not going to do anything with anyways, at this point, I just want it back. It’s important to my life, it’s important to what I do,” says Parker.

Parker’s backpack was taken from his car at around 5 am Monday on Prairie Avenue just southeast of Augustana’s campus.

Fortunately, Parker’s neighbor has a surveillance camera and caught video of the potential suspect.

Parker also posted to Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for a tan Nike backpack.

