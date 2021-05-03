Advertisement

WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm

Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Augustana athlete is asking for help on social media after someone stole his prosthetic arm.

We recently shared Parker Hanson’s story, how he was born without a left hand but went on to become a pitcher, making it all the way to the collegiate level at Augustana, where he’s a senior.

MORE: Augie’s Parker Hanson has been overcoming adversity all of his life

But sometime overnight, someone stole Parker’s backpack with his prosthetics inside.

“All in all, in the bag, I had around $15,000 - $25,000 worth of equipment. The thing is, it’s valuable to be, but to anyone else, it’s not valuable, you can’t resell it. It’s just like, they’re not going to do anything with anyways, at this point, I just want it back. It’s important to my life, it’s important to what I do,” says Parker.

Parker’s backpack was taken from his car at around 5 am Monday on Prairie Avenue just southeast of Augustana’s campus.

Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm(Dakota News Now)

Fortunately, Parker’s neighbor has a surveillance camera and caught video of the potential suspect.

Parker also posted to Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for a tan Nike backpack.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

medical marijuana dispensary
Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County review Medical Marijuana implementation concerns while legalization nears
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
“Foster Parent Appreciation Month” starts in South Dakota
Avery Schut is a senior at Chester High School.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Chester area senior driven to succeed