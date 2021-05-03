Watertown names first-ever city manager

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have learned who will serve in the role of Watertown’s newly formed city manager position.

The city council named Amanda Mack to the position, KWAT Radio reports.

Mack currently accepted the position on Friday. She currently serves as city manager in Spencer Iowa. Prior to that, she was the city manager in Canton and the city administrator in Worthing.

Mack has ties to the Watertown area. Her husband is from Kranzburg. She said the move to Watertown “feels right,” and that she thought the council liked her city leadership and team building approach.

Watertown switches to a city manager-led form of local government on July 1.

