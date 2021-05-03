Advertisement

Watertown names first-ever city manager

Amanda Mack
Amanda Mack(Dakota Radio Group)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have learned who will serve in the role of Watertown’s newly formed city manager position.

The city council named Amanda Mack to the position, KWAT Radio reports.

Mack currently accepted the position on Friday. She currently serves as city manager in Spencer Iowa. Prior to that, she was the city manager in Canton and the city administrator in Worthing.

Mack has ties to the Watertown area. Her husband is from Kranzburg. She said the move to Watertown “feels right,” and that she thought the council liked her city leadership and team building approach.

Watertown switches to a city manager-led form of local government on July 1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Brookings businesses prepare for nationally televised SDSU Game
Howard Wood Dakota Relay returns for high school participants only this year

Latest News

File image
Many South Dakota businesses experiencing worker shortages
Midway Cafe reopens for second season in Hartford.
Midway Cafe serving up fair food again this season in Hartford
Midway Cafe
Midway Cafe
Drought monitor released April 29
Northwest South Dakota facing expanding drought conditions