Winona State Snaps USF’s Seven Game Win Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In his final game at Sioux Falls Stadium, senior Ryan Bernardy hit two home runs with four RBI and led a comeback that just fell short as the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (19-16, 14-16 NSIC) had a seven-game winning streak end in a 9-6 NSIC loss to Winona State (21-14, 18-12 NSIC) on Senior Day on Sunday.

With the setback, USF is tied with Northern State for eighth place in the NSIC with 14-16 marks. USF, which will face first place Minnesota State on Wednesday in Mankato, Minn., had its longest winning streak end. The seven-game run is the longest since 2015 for USF, which has won 11 of the last 14 games.

Prior to the game, the USF Baseball Program and Head Coach Grant Hieb, along with assistant coaches Gunner Peterson and Rob Hirrschoff, honored its eight seniors in a Senior Day ceremony.

Those seniors included:

~ Ryan Meyer, an infielder from Brandon, S.D., is an English, psychology and social science major and the son of Randy Meyer and Kyla Meyer.

~ Catcher Sam Michels of Mitchell, S.D. is a biology major and the son of Jeff Michels and Cherie Ramsdell.

~ Infielder Zane Butts of Glendale, Ariz, is a communications major and the son of Kelly Butts and Joe Butts.

~ Keenahn Coyle of Sioux Falls, S.D., is a history major and the son of Kevin Coyle, Klori Sheppard and Zeb Sheppard.

~ Payton Livingston of Brandon, S.D., is a psychology, sociology and social sciences major is the son of Stuart and Missy Livingston.

~ Charles Roskowiak of Andover, Minn., is a student in USF’s Master of Business Administration (organizational leadership) major and son of Michele and Don Roskowiak.

~ Ryan Bernardy of Minneapolis is a student in the Master of Business Administration program at USF and the son of Steve and Kari Bernardy.

~ Anthony Reese of Las Vegas, Nev., is a psychology and sociology major and the son of Daryll Reese and Shana Reese. All eight seniors have played key roles in the season for USF Baseball.

In today’s game, USF, which was troubled by some defensive lapses, including five errors, fell behind 6-0 after three innings and 8-0 after 5 ½ innings. Then, USF mounted a comeback, led by Bernardy. After Connor King scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bernardy hit his first of two home runs on the day with a long fly to right field to plate Grant Lung and Tyler Cate as USF drew within, 8-4. In the eighth inning, Bernardy hit another home run to right field to cut USF’s deficit to 8-5. In the ninth inning, USF scored when Lung came home on a wild pitch. USF loaded the bases down 9-6 but couldn’t get the hit to draw closer.

For Bernardy, he finished his home career at USF with power on display. He had two home runs and four RBI. With those two homers, he tied Josh Rehwaldt (2019) for the most home runs in USF’s DII era in a season with 10 and now has 21 for his career, which is second all-time in the DII era behind Rehwaldt, who had 28.

Of USF’s seven hits, three came from Connor King, who scored twice. Tyler Cate raised his average to .353 on the season with two hits. He also has a team-best .448 OBP. As for King, he is now hit .263 and his also raised his OBP to .442.

Matt Graham, a junior from Sioux Falls, took the loss to fall to 3-3 on the season. Graham allowed five hits and three earned runs (six total) with two walks in throwing 51 pitches across three innings. Also working for USF was Jacob Emerson, who allowed two runs and two hits in three innings while recording a pair of strikeouts. Charles Roskowiak (inning, strikeout), Anthony Reese (inning, one hit, one strikeout) and Alex Bertram (one inning, one hit, unearned run) also worked for USF.

