Backhaus has been making big plays throughout his career for SDSU and Spirit Lake

Athlete of the Week has had great career in Brookings
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s a precision to the way Logan Backhaus plays football. “Having that mental acuity is very important. At the beginning of the play it helps you recognize maybe what play the offense is going to run before they run it based off their formation or how the backs are aligned. But, then again, you still have to have the athletic ability after you’ve diagnosed the play,” SDSU Senior LB Logan Backhaus says.

South Dakota State coaches didn’t see it right away when they recruited the two-way star that Spirit Lake to a state title in 2015. “We saw a skinny, athletic high school player. The thing we didn’t see that we’ve come to know and love is, number one, a great leader, and then number two one of the best football minds I’ve ever been around,” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

Which came from another passion that Logan discovered in high school-orthopedic surgery. “I always thought it was kind of a cool goal is to help people that love the sport get back to playing it as soon as possible because I know that’s what I’d want my surgeons to do for me as well,” Logan says.

From his first game in 2017 to this year Backhaus has been slicing up opposing offenses. The linebacker has 251 career tackles and nine interceptions. “He will call out the play before it happens. You tell him one time and he’s able to do it. For him the game is moving in slow motion and he’s getting in position to where he thinks he can make a play,” Stiegelmeier says. “I do end up in the right spot a lot of the time. Some of that’s a little luck, some of that’s just playing football,” Backhaus says.

Eventually Logan will go to med school to become an orthopedic surgeon. “You only get so much time to play football so I want to take advantage of that as much as I can,” Logan says.

Just not before making a few house calls this spring and next fall for the Jackrabbits.

In Brookings, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

