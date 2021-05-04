Avera Medical Minute
Camille’s opening new location at Empire Mall in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular Sioux Falls restaurant is expanding.

Camille’s will open a new location at the Empire Mall, spokesperson James Payer said Tuesday.

The new restaurant will open in the mall’s food court later this summer. It will feature dishes familiar to Camille’s fans, including wraps, salads, soups, sandwiches, and paninis.

Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe’s original restaurant is located on W. 41st Street near Grange Avenue.

