Children's Home Society breaks ground on new Children's Inn facility

Children's Inn groundbreaking
Children's Inn groundbreaking(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota broke ground on a new Children’s Inn in Sioux Falls Tuesday.

The new 48,000 square foot facility will provide a 24-hour emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and neglect. It will increase Children’s Inn’s capacity from 40 beds in 24 bedrooms to 96 beds in 38 bedrooms and include enhanced dining facilities, larger family rooms, more indoor and outdoor play space, and additional areas for case management and support services.

“This is a tremendous step for Children’s Home Society, Children’s Inn and the entire Sioux Falls region,” says Michelle Lavallee, CEO of Children’s Home Society. “Together with our boards of directors, donors, friends and community partners, we’ve been working towards this day since 2016.”

The new facility will be located at 2101 East 8th Street and is scheduled to be complete by December 2022.

