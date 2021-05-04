Avera Medical Minute
Corps: Dakota Access oil pipeline to stay open during review

DAPL
DAPL(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Biden administration reiterated that the Dakota Access oil pipeline should continue to operate while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review, although the Corps said again it could change its mind.

The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes have filed for an injunction asking U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to shut down the pipeline while the Corps conducts a second review, expected to be completed by March 2022.

The tribes and environmental groups, encouraged by some of Biden’s moves on climate change and fossil fuels, were hoping he would step in and shut down the pipeline.

Instead, the Corps said Monday in an update ordered by the judge repeated that the shutdown issue remains in Boasberg’s lap.

