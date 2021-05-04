Decrease in active cases continues as South Dakota reports 229 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 122,974, 119,556 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases decreased by 67 from Monday to 1,445.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 331,038 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 270,967 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 17,282 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Three new deaths were reported by the state on Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,973.

