Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Drug overdose deaths up 27% in Minnesota in 2020

File
File(WAVE)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS - Health officials say Minnesota saw a 27% increase in drug overdose deaths last year, with the first largest increase coinciding with the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 1,008 people died of drug overdoses in 2020. Drug-related deaths increased 64% in March 2020 compared with the previous year, then peaked at more than 100 fatalities in the months of May and August.

Dr. Ryan Kelly, at the University of Minnesota Medical School, says it became a “terrible storm” of lack of access to treatment medications and facilities and housing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) File photo
New York Times article, Fox News op-ed highlight Noem’s rising position in GOP

Latest News

Avera Race Against Cancer going virtual for second year in a row.
Avera Race Against Cancer goes virtual for second year in a row
DAPL
Corps: Dakota Access oil pipeline to stay open during review
Jason Ravnsborg, file
Ravnsborg’s army promotion halted amid fatal crash court case
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program