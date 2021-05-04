Avera Medical Minute
Firms for Falls Park Design Competition announced

Falls Park near downtown Sioux Falls
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders have announced the five professional design teams that will take part in the first-ever Falls Park Design Competition.

Three of the teams are from Sioux Falls, one is from Minneapolis, and one hails from Des Moines. Director of Parks and Recreation Don Kearney says they were selected based on their professional qualifications, project approach, and past experience.

City officials announced the Falls Park Design Competition last month. It is a comprehensive evaluation of the park with several goals, Kearney says. including generating new ideas and opportunities for the park, building upon existing features, and connecting it better to surrounding neighborhoods.

The next step in the process includes a kickoff meeting in June, with design work taking place over the summer months. Final design submittals are due later this fall, with scoring planned to take place in September.

The design teams chosen to participate in the competition include:

* Asakura Robinson, Minneapolis, Minn. (106 Group)

*Confluence, Sioux Falls (Wigen Consulting, Pros Consulting, and Resource Environmental Solutions)

*ISG Inc., Sioux Falls (Norman Engineering)

*RDG Planning and Design, Des Moines, Iowa (HDR Inc.)

*Stockwell Engineers, Sioux Falls (JLG Architects and OBJ Landscape Architecture)


For more information about the design competition, the Request for Proposal can be viewed at siouxfalls.org/business/rfq/2021/02/21-0006.

