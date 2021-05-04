Floral shops prepare for busiest time of year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the National Retail Federation, about 83% of adults in the United States are expected to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. Spending for the holiday is expected to reach $28.1 billion, which is up more than $1 billion from 2020.

Consumers plan to spend about $220 on Mother’s Day items. The top three gifts people plan to give are greeting cards, a special outing, and flowers.

The owner of The Flower Mill in Sioux Falls, Stacy Schaap, said besides Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day is the shop’s busiest day of the year. Schaap said overall, this is just the busiest time of the year for the business. Staff plans for Mother’s Day, graduations, proms, and even weddings throughout the month of May. She said it’s all hands on deck with her family even helping out because there’s just that much of an increase for her business.

COVID-19 has affected so many aspects of life, and floral is not protected. Schaap said it’s been hard to get certain flowers or greenery because there’s just short supply because of the pandemic. If there is something specific you want for your mom for Mother’s Day, she suggests ordering it early so the shop can make sure they have it.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.