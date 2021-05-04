Advertisement

Floral shops prepare for busiest time of year

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the National Retail Federation, about 83% of adults in the United States are expected to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. Spending for the holiday is expected to reach $28.1 billion, which is up more than $1 billion from 2020.

Consumers plan to spend about $220 on Mother’s Day items. The top three gifts people plan to give are greeting cards, a special outing, and flowers.

The owner of The Flower Mill in Sioux Falls, Stacy Schaap, said besides Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day is the shop’s busiest day of the year. Schaap said overall, this is just the busiest time of the year for the business. Staff plans for Mother’s Day, graduations, proms, and even weddings throughout the month of May. She said it’s all hands on deck with her family even helping out because there’s just that much of an increase for her business.

COVID-19 has affected so many aspects of life, and floral is not protected. Schaap said it’s been hard to get certain flowers or greenery because there’s just short supply because of the pandemic. If there is something specific you want for your mom for Mother’s Day, she suggests ordering it early so the shop can make sure they have it.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) File photo
New York Times article, Fox News op-ed highlight Noem’s rising position in GOP

Latest News

Jason Ravnsborg, file
Ravnsborg’s army promotion halted amid fatal crash court case
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program
Floral shops prepare for Mother's Day
Floral shops prepare for Mother's Day
Keith Ditmanson
Preventative heart screenings in honor of fallen Correctional Officer