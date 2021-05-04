Jadon Janke and John Stiegelmeier react to great comeback win for Jacks

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-seeded SDSU Jackrabbits trailed Missouri Valley foe Southern Illinois 20-7 after scoring the game’s opening touchdown on a pass from Mark Gronowski to Jadon Janke. That same combo connected in the 3rd quarter to get the Jacks within 3 and a tremendous goal line stand turned the momentum in their favor to start the 4th quarter. They marched 99 yards to take the lead for good when Gronowski raced 67 yards and an interception in the final seconds sealed the 31-26 win. Needless to say, everyone was relieved after a slow start that they came back to play a great second half.

Yeah there was definitely a little bit of nervousness getting down right away there. But Kris Kracht our mental strength coach has done a really good job with us, keeping us mentally prepared and mentally strong to stay positive throughout the game and we knew we had a chance to go out and win it so we just had to go out and execute and make plays and we did,” says Jadon Janke who caught a pair of scoring passes.

Head coach John Stiegelmeier said, ”They played one of the best halves of football that I can remember against a really good football team so I just thank God for every day with these guys and appreciate them.”

The Jacks will host the unbeaten Delaware Blue Hens Saturday at 11:00 am for a spot in the F-C-S championship game in Frisco, TX the following Sunday.

