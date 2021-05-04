Advertisement

Meet the Candidates: Anthony Pizer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down with the five candidates running for the two open seats.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

Anthony Pizer joined us on Dakota News Now Monday. You can watch part one of our interview with Pizer above and part two below.

Election Day is May 18, with absentee voting beginning Monday. For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

