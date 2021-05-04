Avera Medical Minute
Noem touts $100 million broadband subsidy program

(source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem is lauding her efforts to spend millions of dollars in government funds on providing broadband internet access to revitalize South Dakota’s rural communities.

The Republican governor on Tuesday toured a site near the city of Brandon where a $700,000 state program subsidy helped to complete a $1.7 million project to get high-speed internet to 170 homes.

Although the area is close to the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls, a resident says the previously spotty internet coverage had been a headache.

Noem hopes a $100 million subsidy program will spur projects like that statewide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

