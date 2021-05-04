Advertisement

Preventative heart screenings in honor of fallen Correctional Officer

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Six months ago, correctional officers in Sioux Falls lost one of their own.

Keith Ditmanson died due to heart related issues.

Keith’s family now want to make sure none of his co-workers see the same fate.

The Ditmanson family teamed up with Sanford to hold heart screenings, for not just corrections officers, but fire personnel, highway patrol and other essential workers.

“It’s a really big deal to the city because things like, conditions like my dad had, they don’t have symptoms. You don’t know you have issues usually until it’s too late. So catching things early with those screenings is a big deal,” said Keith’s son, Chase.

