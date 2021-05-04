Rain Arriving Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Compared to yesterday, today is much better with the wind decreasing in speed and still remaining mild. Our lows tonight will be in the mid 30′s and not quite as cold as this morning was. Clouds will begin to increase overnight heading into Wednesday morning leading to some spotty showers along and west of the Missouri early.

Rain will move east throughout Wednesday morning and into the afternoon hours and look to impact primarily eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Rainfall amounts won’t be much and will generally range between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch with some isolated higher totals possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s as a result.

Sunshine will be back for Thursday and Friday with highs warming back up into the 60′s. Another round of rain is on the way unfortunately during the weekend with better chances on Saturday and some spotty showers sticking around throughout parts of the day on Sunday as well. We’ll be in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s during the weekend and then we’ll warm up back to the mid to upper 60′s throughout next week.

