Ravnsborg’s army promotion halted amid fatal crash court case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Army officials have put a hold on promoting South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg while he faces criminal charges over a fatal crash.

Army Reserve spokesperson Lt. Col. Simon Flake tells Dakota News Now that the military is aware of Ravnsborg’s case, and will monitor the court proceedings and “make further decisions at the appropriate time.”

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever while Boever walked along U.S. Highway 12 near Highmore the night of Sept. 12. His body was not discovered until the next morning when Ravnsborg returned to collect his vehicle. Ravnsborg told investigators he thought he had struck a deer.

The ensuing crash investigation garnered national attention, during which Gov. Kristi Noem voiced frustration over what she felt was the case’s slow pace. Ravnsborg was eventually charged with three misdemeanors in the crash, though none held him directly criminally responsible for Boever’s death. The South Dakota Legislature initiated an impeachment resolution against him, but this was later halted with an amendment to “allow due process.”

Ravnsborg, who has been a member of the Army Reserves for 24 years, posted on social media last month that he was being promoted to colonel in the Army Reserve. The announcement received backlash from critics noting Ranvsborg is facing criminal charges.

That promotion is now on hold, according to Lt. Col. Flake. Ravnsborg’s next court date is May 12.

“Army Reserve leadership is aware of the tragic incident allegedly involving LTC Jason Ravnsborg and is following applicable Army regulations and policies. Soldiers pending investigation by civilian law enforcement authorities and/or civilian criminal proceedings may still be eligible for selection for promotion, but the Army Reserve retains discretion regarding actual promotion. In this case, relevant Army Reserve leaders will monitor the ongoing civilian proceedings and make further decisions at the appropriate time.”

