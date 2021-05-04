Advertisement

South Dakota hockey team loses heartbreaker in 16U National Championship

Atlanta edges SD in overtime
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota 16 Under hockey team advanced all the way to the National Championship game Monday in Grand Rapids, MI. And they kept battling back throughout the game. The Fire led 1-0 in the first period when the tournament’s top scorer Cory Perdaems lit the lamp. Once again Atlanta took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Cade Edwards tied the game again. And believe it or not the same scenario in the final period when Cam Ponto’s goal sent the game to overtime where Atlanta scored the game winner off the stick of Kyle Stewart. 4-3 was the final in overtime on a memorable trip to Michigan for the South Dakota team.

