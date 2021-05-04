South Dakota public universities to go mask optional beginning May 10

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents is loosening its masking policy implemented last year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The board on Tuesday announced that South Dakota’s six public universities will become “mask optional” environments as of Monday, May 10.

Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher says the move is part of operational adjustments as schools transition to summer and prepare for a return to “normal campus operations” in the fall.

Face coverings have been required in all public indoor spaces on campuses since last fall. Maher said the move to make masking optional came at the recommendation of university presidents.

“Our system has continuously responded to changing circumstances caused by the pandemic,” Maher said. “With vaccines now widely available, our institutions are eager to adjust as we look forward to the fall semester. Administrators will continue to monitor conditions, making the best decisions possible with information available to them.”

