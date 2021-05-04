Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota public universities to go mask optional beginning May 10

File
File
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents is loosening its masking policy implemented last year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The board on Tuesday announced that South Dakota’s six public universities will become “mask optional” environments as of Monday, May 10.

Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher says the move is part of operational adjustments as schools transition to summer and prepare for a return to “normal campus operations” in the fall.

Face coverings have been required in all public indoor spaces on campuses since last fall. Maher said the move to make masking optional came at the recommendation of university presidents.

“Our system has continuously responded to changing circumstances caused by the pandemic,” Maher said. “With vaccines now widely available, our institutions are eager to adjust as we look forward to the fall semester. Administrators will continue to monitor conditions, making the best decisions possible with information available to them.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) File photo
New York Times article, Fox News op-ed highlight Noem’s rising position in GOP

Latest News

Decrease in active cases continues as South Dakota reports 229 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Avera Race Against Cancer going virtual for second year in a row.
Avera Race Against Cancer goes virtual for second year in a row
DAPL
Corps: Dakota Access oil pipeline to stay open during review
File
Drug overdose deaths up 27% in Minnesota in 2020