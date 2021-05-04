Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will graduate 35 people from its community development program Wednesday. It’s called the Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls program, which aims to meet the need for active participation of informed and dedicated community leaders.

The goals of the program are to inform and motivate participants by providing information on community resources, to identify community issues and challenges, to interact with other community leaders, and to gain a sense of community trusteeship. This year, 35 people will graduate from the program. It’s the 35th class. Graduates are from a variety of public and private sectors and civic and community organizations in the Sioux Falls area. The next class will start in October.

This year’s class includes:

Dustin Bonn, Marco Technologies

Trent Bruce, DGR Engineering

Tawni Buhler, Sullivans

Erin Bultje, Sioux Falls VA Health Care System

Andrew Curley, Midco

Rana DeBoer, City of Sioux Falls

Tom DeHaven, CorTrust Bank

James Gaspar, Interstate Office Products

Eric Hansen, Eide Bailly LLP

Peter Hauck, Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship

Jay Headley, RMB Associates

Courtney Heitkamp, Office of Congressman Dusty Johnson

Nathan Hofer, South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Sam Hoskins, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company LLC

Brad Jankord, South Dakota Development Corporation

Kjersten Joachim, Dow Rummel Village

Jae Kelsey, First Bank & Trust

Dan Kippley, Sweetman Construction

Matt Krall, PREMIER Bankcard

Lisa Leuning, Avera Health

Terry Liggins, The Hurdle Life Coach & Hurdle Life Foundation

Madelin Mack, Lemonly

Jamison Mutschelknaus, Journey Group Companies

James Oppenheimer, Dakota Alliance Soccer Club

Matt Paulson, MarketBeat

Rika Peterson, Maximizing Excellence LLC

Kobi Ringling, Children’s Inn

Ryan Schmidtman, Sanford Health

Teresa Schreier, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Nicole Sutherland, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Jackie Swanstrom, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

Logan Thune, Midland Trust Company

Michael Tveidt, Fischer Rounds & Associates

Tara Twedt, Architecture Incorporated

Sara Wevik, MediRevv

Goi Yol, Conscious Youth Solutions

Kelli Zimmer, Windsor Mortgage Solutions

