Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will graduate 35 people from its community development program Wednesday. It’s called the Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls program, which aims to meet the need for active participation of informed and dedicated community leaders.
The goals of the program are to inform and motivate participants by providing information on community resources, to identify community issues and challenges, to interact with other community leaders, and to gain a sense of community trusteeship. This year, 35 people will graduate from the program. It’s the 35th class. Graduates are from a variety of public and private sectors and civic and community organizations in the Sioux Falls area. The next class will start in October.
This year’s class includes:
Dustin Bonn, Marco Technologies
Trent Bruce, DGR Engineering
Tawni Buhler, Sullivans
Erin Bultje, Sioux Falls VA Health Care System
Andrew Curley, Midco
Rana DeBoer, City of Sioux Falls
Tom DeHaven, CorTrust Bank
James Gaspar, Interstate Office Products
Eric Hansen, Eide Bailly LLP
Peter Hauck, Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship
Jay Headley, RMB Associates
Courtney Heitkamp, Office of Congressman Dusty Johnson
Nathan Hofer, South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Sam Hoskins, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company LLC
Brad Jankord, South Dakota Development Corporation
Kjersten Joachim, Dow Rummel Village
Jae Kelsey, First Bank & Trust
Dan Kippley, Sweetman Construction
Matt Krall, PREMIER Bankcard
Lisa Leuning, Avera Health
Terry Liggins, The Hurdle Life Coach & Hurdle Life Foundation
Madelin Mack, Lemonly
Jamison Mutschelknaus, Journey Group Companies
James Oppenheimer, Dakota Alliance Soccer Club
Matt Paulson, MarketBeat
Rika Peterson, Maximizing Excellence LLC
Kobi Ringling, Children’s Inn
Ryan Schmidtman, Sanford Health
Teresa Schreier, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
Nicole Sutherland, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Jackie Swanstrom, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons
Logan Thune, Midland Trust Company
Michael Tveidt, Fischer Rounds & Associates
Tara Twedt, Architecture Incorporated
Sara Wevik, MediRevv
Goi Yol, Conscious Youth Solutions
Kelli Zimmer, Windsor Mortgage Solutions
