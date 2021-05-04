Three local golfers make next step in US Open qualifying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a windy day at the local US Open qualifier at The Country Club of Sioux Falls on Monday. And the local knowledge played a big role in the outcome as 3 players would advance out of a field of 53 players to the next step in the qualifying process for the U.S.Open. Jon Trasamar and Tommy Vining each shot even par 72′s and Jack Lundin made a clutch par putt on 16 and finished just one shot behind the leaders and one shot ahead of Jacob Otta and Aaron Clausen who both shot 74 and are alternates. All three local players still have the dream of playing in one of the four major tournaments alive. Next up they will play at one of the Sectional qualifiers throughout the United States.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.