2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash

By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AVOCA, Minn. (AP) - Two South Dakota men have died in a highway crash in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the men were driving separate vehicles when they collided in Murray County Monday night.

The patrol says 26-year-old Alexander Bretsch, Frederick, was northbound on Highway 59 near Avoca when his pickup collided with a car driven by 37-year-old Kyle Thompson, of Huron, near Lime Lake.

Both men were transported to Murray County Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

