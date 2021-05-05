3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, though the number of active cases in the state continued to fall.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 1,976, according to the Department of Health. One of the victims was in their 60s, the other two were over the age of 80.

The state saw an additional 99 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, though they were outpaced by recoveries. Active cases fell by 60 to 1,385, marking the first time active cases fell below 1,400 in the state since Aug. 18.

Current hospitalizations fell by one to 102. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.7% of the state’s hospital beds and 10.2% of the state’s ICU beds.

Officials say 55.2% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 47.9% are fully vaccinated. This data includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the IHS and VA. The state has administered a total of 604,903 vaccine doses.

South Dakota’s position as a nationwide leader in vaccine distribution rate is falling. According to CDC data, the state now ranks 22nd in percentage of people who have received at least one shot. Minnesota is now the leader in this statistic in the Upper Midwest. South Dakota currently ranks 7th in percentage of people fully vaccinated.

