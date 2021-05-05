Aberdeen police renew call for help in search for missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department is once again asking for help from the public in a search for a missing woman.

Nancee Bitz was last seen at her Aberdeen residence on April 4. She is believed to have been driving a white 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander with South Dakota licence place number 3F3912.

On Wednesday, police again asked people to keep an eye out for the 72-year-old woman. With more people being outdoors and farmers getting out in the fields, they are asking everyone to keep an eye out for her vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Dispatch Center at 605-626-7911.

White Mitsubishi similar to the vehicle Nancee Bitz is believed to have been driving when she went missing. (Aberdeen Police Dept.)

