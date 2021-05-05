Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in post season hockey

Wings are giving up just over 1 goal per game for the entire season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings are anxiously awaiting the first round of the playoffs since they clinched a spot in the post season weeks ago. Their 47-4-1 record in by far the best in the N-A-H-L and one of the best all-time in organized hockey at any level.

Scott Langer’s team is led by a solid offense that scores over 4 goals a game... But when you only give up just over 1 goal per contest you’re going to win most games. And that will make them a scary team in the playoffs for whoever has to play them. They are truly built to be a successful post season team. ”I think we’re playing solid defensively and you have to be a good defensive team to win in the playoffs. And obviously you add in the goal tending we have here this year and I like the way our team is going. They find a different way to win each night. We just have to be sharp down the stretch and this way we go into the first round ready to go,” says Langer.

They’ve certainly do a good job of maintaining their consistent excellent play. They started the season with a 14-game winning streak and also had an 11 -game streak. They currently have won 6 in a row and play at the Wilderness Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Stig glad to be home Saturday in FCS Semi's and also during the day
Stig is glad the Jacks are home again and have a day game in Brookings Saturday
McCarty talks about the resilience of his Red Raiders in win over Morningside
Red Raiders never gave up in great comeback win over Morningside in NAIA semi-finals
Arbogast pitches OG past Brookings with 2-hitter
Arbogast pitches O’Gorman past Brookings
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season