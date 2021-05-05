Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in post season hockey

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings are anxiously awaiting the first round of the playoffs since they clinched a spot in the post season weeks ago. Their 47-4-1 record in by far the best in the N-A-H-L and one of the best all-time in organized hockey at any level.

Scott Langer’s team is led by a solid offense that scores over 4 goals a game... But when you only give up just over 1 goal per contest you’re going to win most games. And that will make them a scary team in the playoffs for whoever has to play them. They are truly built to be a successful post season team. ”I think we’re playing solid defensively and you have to be a good defensive team to win in the playoffs. And obviously you add in the goal tending we have here this year and I like the way our team is going. They find a different way to win each night. We just have to be sharp down the stretch and this way we go into the first round ready to go,” says Langer.

They’ve certainly do a good job of maintaining their consistent excellent play. They started the season with a 14-game winning streak and also had an 11 -game streak. They currently have won 6 in a row and play at the Wilderness Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.