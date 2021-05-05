Arbogast pitches O’Gorman past Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Reece Arbogast has been a part of several pitcher’s duals already this season so Tuesday night was just another walk in the park for him. He struck out 14 Brookings Bobcats as his O’Gorman team went on to win the first game of the doubleheader 3-0. Reece twirled a complete game 2-hitter. Andy Moen and Andrew Barr had big RBI hits for the Knights.

The Bobcats came back to win the nightcap and gain the split 6-5.

