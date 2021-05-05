Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Arbogast pitches O’Gorman past Brookings

Knights pitcher fans 14 in 3-0 win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Reece Arbogast has been a part of several pitcher’s duals already this season so Tuesday night was just another walk in the park for him. He struck out 14 Brookings Bobcats as his O’Gorman team went on to win the first game of the doubleheader 3-0. Reece twirled a complete game 2-hitter. Andy Moen and Andrew Barr had big RBI hits for the Knights.

The Bobcats came back to win the nightcap and gain the split 6-5.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in post season hockey
Stig glad to be home Saturday in FCS Semi's and also during the day
Stig is glad the Jacks are home again and have a day game in Brookings Saturday
McCarty talks about the resilience of his Red Raiders in win over Morningside
Red Raiders never gave up in great comeback win over Morningside in NAIA semi-finals
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season