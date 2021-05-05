Avera Medical Minute
Augustana baseball pitcher’s backpack found, prosthetic arm still missing

Parker Hanson had his backpack with his prosthetic arm and attachments stolen Sunday night....
Parker Hanson had his backpack with his prosthetic arm and attachments stolen Sunday night. This photo is from surveillance video from a neighbor's house.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Parker Hanson turned to social media to get some help finding his backpack that was stolen from his car Sunday night. Hanson was born without a left hand but went on to become a pitcher, making it all the way to the collegiate level at Augustana University, where he’s a senior.

Hanson’s prosthetic arm and other attachments were inside the backpack that was stolen. He said there was about $15,000 to $25,000 worth of equipment stolen. It was taken from his car on Prairie Avenue just southeast of Augustana’s campus.

Tuesday, Hanson posted on his Facebook with an update. He wrote that police had found his backpack Monday into Tuesday. It was dumped at the end of the block, where he lives. He said some of other people’s belongings were in the backpack as well as all of his attachments for his arm. His prosthetic arm is still missing though.

Hanson said many people have contacted him to start fundraising for a new prosthetic arm. Since he is an NCAA athlete playing as a pitcher for Augustana University’s baseball team, he isn’t able to accept donations right now.

If anyone has any information on who may have taken Hanson’s backpack or where his prosthetic arm is, they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 605-367-7007.

