Cloudy with Rain Today

Warming up before the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay fairly cloudy today. We already have some rain moving through the region. Highs will be stuck in the 50s for most with a few low 60s to the south. Most of us could see between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

The rain should end tonight. We’ll drop down into the low to mid 30s, so some of us may see a little frost by tomorrow morning. The clouds will break, we should see some sunshine and that will help us get back into the low 60s tomorrow. The mid 60s will return Friday with plenty of sunshine.

Over the weekend, we bring in another chance of rain Saturday. The rain will linger into Saturday night and possibly into Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend will be stuck in the upper 50s for most. We’ll warm up early next week with highs getting back into the 60s. There’s a slight chance of showers next Wednesday. Otherwise, we should be dry with highs pushing 70 by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

