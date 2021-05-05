Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Iowa pushes pop-up vaccination as demand for shots wanes

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - As interest in the coronavirus vaccine continues to lag, Iowa public health officials are trying to make it easier to get a shot.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that a bus will be set up this week in the parking lot of the Iowa Cubs baseball park in Des Moines for the first two days of games this season.

A similar pop-up vaccination station is planned at the Des Moines Farmers Market this weekend. The state also now allows anyone who has had their first shot to take their vaccination card to any pharmacy or health care provider to get the second dose.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa has fully 36.1% of the population.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program

Latest News

Gabe Gitzen was named Sanford Children's Miracle Network Champion for 2021.
Someone You Should Know: 6-year-old boy named Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Champion
South Dakota tax refund program open to senior citizens, people with disabilities
SculptureWalk partners with Washington Pavilion for operational administration
Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with...
Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip