MarketBrew to drive support for local dog rescues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of local businesses are teaming up to support a good cause.

MarketBeat and Remedy Brewing Company have released MarketBrew, the sale of which will benefit Sioux Empire Pit Rescue and B-Squad Dog Rescue.

“For the dogs that come into our program, we evaluate each dog and provide high-quality vet care,” Mandi Haase, Director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, said. “They go into a loving foster home where they learn how to be a dog and receive all kinds of love while they heal, both physically and emotionally.”

It’s a similar story for Sioux Empire Pit Rescue, whose operation is made possible through the work of generous volunteers, like Ashley Bartholomaus, who has adopted three Pitbulls through Sioux Empire Pit Rescue.

“A lot of our dogs will come into the program with medical needs, common skin issues like mange or allergies can be quite costly,” Bartholomaus said. “We want to make sure we’re setting (dogs) up the best we can so that when they go to their forever home they are in the best shape.”

In support of these organizations, MarketBeat has teamed up with Remedy Brewing Company to create MarketBrew.

“It’s really fun, it’s self-rewarding,” Tyler Jepperson, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Remedy Brewing Company, said. “It’s really refreshing to be able to see that whole process and to see everyone involved with it, and everyone’s hard work, there’s been a lot of hard work.”

For each MarketBrew sold during the month of May, MarketBeat will donate $1 to the cause.

“During 2020 a lot of the non-profits saw a drop in their donations, and we really felt it was important to help give back to these great organizations,” Will Bushee, MarketBeat Chief Operating Officer, said. “Obviously, dog rescues didn’t stop during 2020, and so rather than just writing a check, we thought it’d be more fun do to a fundraiser, we can create an event, a cool product, and get the whole community behind it.”

Remedy says they’ve brewed enough to sell more than 20,000 of the special beers.

“When we have groups, that are like Remedy and MarketBeat, that say, ‘hey we understand your mission, we support it, and we want to help,’ it’s just overwhelming for us.”

You can find MaketBrew at Remedy’s taproom in downtown Sioux Falls, as well as in cans sold throughout the city, until the end of May, or until supplies last.

For more information about B-Squad Dog Rescue, click here.

For more information about Sioux Empire Pit Rescue, click here.

