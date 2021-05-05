McDonalds looks to hire 600 employees in South Dakota this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the nation’s largest restaurant chains is looking for more workers in South Dakota.

McDonald’s expects to hire up to 600 employees in South Dakota for the summer season, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The company touted a summer job at McDonald’s as on-the-job training for “future careers within McDonald’s and beyond.” The chain has a number of education, scholarship, and career advising programs.

More information is available on McDonald’s website.

