Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

McDonalds looks to hire 600 employees in South Dakota this summer

(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the nation’s largest restaurant chains is looking for more workers in South Dakota.

McDonald’s expects to hire up to 600 employees in South Dakota for the summer season, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The company touted a summer job at McDonald’s as on-the-job training for “future careers within McDonald’s and beyond.” The chain has a number of education, scholarship, and career advising programs.

More information is available on McDonald’s website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program
Jason Ravnsborg, file
Ravnsborg’s army promotion halted amid fatal crash court case
File photo.
South Dakota release new WIC income guidelines

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with...
Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police renew call for help in search for missing woman
Avera health care professional administers a COVID-19 vaccine (file photo)
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
MarketBeat and Remedy Brewing Company have teamed up to create MarketBrew.
MarketBrew to drive support for local dog rescues