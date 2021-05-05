Poll: Messaging from religious leaders most effective at encouraging South Dakotan’s to get vaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota has been one of the leaders in the nation when it comes to the percentage of people getting COVID-19 vaccines, however, that lead may be falling. A recent poll from South Dakota State University shows many who have not received the vaccine say they are unlikely to do so.

The poll asked South Dakotans who have not been vaccinated if they’ll get the shot. Only 20% said they are at least somewhat likely to, while over two-thirds said they’re unlikely to get vaccinated.

Vice President for Clinical Quality of the Avera Medical Group, Dr. Basel says part of the reason is misinformation.

“We just try to keep fighting with data and actual facts of what we actually see to fight misinformation with factual information as much as we can,” said Dr. Basel.

Those in the medical field providing the facts and information might not be enough to convince some though.

The SDSU poll found those who are not yet vaccinated are twice as likely to be open to a message from a religious leader compared to a medical professional.

Emmanuel Baptist Church of Sioux Falls Head Pastor Brett Best says people getting advice from their religious leaders is not uncommon for big life choices.

“If you are an attendee, you’re used to going to your pastor or your church leader for advice, or direction or opinion,” said Best. “This being such a difficult thing, you would follow through on that instinct.”

With so many differing opinions and information out in the world, Best thinks people may just need someone to help sort it all out.

“I think they’ve come to clergymen and women to help sort that out try to divide between the scientific, the ethical, and the spiritual significance of what’s going on,” said Best.

Living Springs Church in Brandon Head Pastor Richard Gordon says it’s important for people to learn the facts and make the best choice for themselves.

“I’d encourage them to make the decision based on their needs and their family needs, their work situation, how their health is,” said Gordon. “To me I want it to be their decision, not mine, not the churches, but theirs.”

For a full breakdown of the SDSU poll click here.

