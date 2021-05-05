Rain Lingers Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some beneficial rain is moving through the area today which will look to end after sunset tonight. Clouds will clear out across the area overnight which will then allow temperatures to drop off. Areas of frost will be possible again tomorrow morning similar to what we saw on Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will be back for the day on Thursday along with some warmer temperatures. Highs will be back in the lower 60′s and we’ll even get into the mid 60′s on Friday with more sunshine. Another round of rain is on the way for the weekend. We’ll see this arriving slowly throughout Saturday morning from west to east. The rain is slowing down, so it’s looking like rain chances will increase across eastern South Dakota by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 50′s.

Some light rain will stick around the southeastern parts of the viewing area early Sunday with more cloud cover continuing to hang with us. We’ll be in the 50′s once more on Sunday. Early next week, some chances for rain will move in by Wednesday and the end of next week with high temperatures generally staying in the 60′s which will be slightly below normal for that time of the year.

