Red Raiders never gave up in great comeback win over Morningside in NAIA semi-finals

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Red Raiders of Northwestern will be heading to Louisiana for the NAIA championship game after a wild last second win over arch-rival Morningside in the semi-finals.

And what a game it was... Tyson Kooima threw for a trio of scores and 490 yards which is what he’s been doing since game one of his freshman season... And it was another back and forth game with the 2-time defending champs.

Kooima, who was hurt after the final play also ran for a pair of scores for the Red Raiders who still trailed into the games final seconds 41-37...

But this time the outcome was different. The Mustangs weren’t going to left Shane Solberg beat them, so Michael Story did instead. Matt McCarty’s team never gave up even though they were down 2 scores in the 4th quarter and now they are playing for the championship. ”We talk about that with our guys that the things that happened in the past like their win streak or how many times we’ve lost to Morningside. None of that matters. It really doesn’t matter, but the 3 hours today it’s all about who plays the best for those 3 hours and final a way to compete for all 60 minutes and our guys did that today. We only led for about 20 seconds but we led for the most important 20,” says Red Raider head coach Matt McCarty.

This was a huge win for this group of seniors who’s goal was to win the national championship. But it will be a big challenge without their star quarterback Tyson Kooima who’s had an amazing career for the Red Raiders as a 4-year starter. They play Monday night at 6pm at Eddie Robinson field which is the home of Grambling.

