Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of Ross Dress for Less last week.

On Thursday, a man and two women attempted to walk out of Ross Dress for Less without paying for items. When confronted by an employee, police say the man pointed a gun at the employee and left.

Sioux Falls Police received a CrimeStoppers tip over the weekend that identified 29-year-old Martine Luiz Moreno as the suspect and that he might be in an apartment in the 400 block of S. Summit Ave.

On Monday, police say they saw an individual matching Moreno’s description leaving the apartment near S. Summit in a van. Following a pursuit, the van crashed near 17th Street and Grange Avenue. Police did not find Moreno and determined he was still at the apartment on S. Summit and possibly armed.

Sioux Falls Police and SWAT responded to the apartment and confronted Moreno. A standoff ended at 1:30 am Wednesday when Moreno peacefully exited the building.

Moreno is facing first-degree robbery, shoplifting, and aggravated assault. The driver of the van, 25-year-old Bonnie Jean Ellen Estes, was arrested for aggravated eluding, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia charges.

