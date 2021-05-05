SculptureWalk partners with Washington Pavilion for operational administration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two cultural focal points of downtown Sioux Falls are partnering up.

SculptureWalk has entered into a professional service with the administrative wing of the Washington Pavilion to provide operational support for the SculptureWalk moving forward..

The announcement was made Wednesday morning in a press conference.

SculptureWalk Board of Directors President Regan Smith said the partnership with Washington Pavilion Management Inc. will ensure the continuity of the program “at a very high level” moving forward.

Organizers also announced SculptureWalk director Jim Clark is retiring at the end of May. He, along with Dale Lamphere and Paul Schiller, helped establish the Arc of Dreams landmark over the Big Sioux River.

Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums at the Washington Pavilion, will be the new point of contact for SculptureWalk.

“SculptureWalk has established itself as one of Sioux Falls’ signature attractions, and we are proud to support this organization and the local arts community,” says Darrin Smith, WPMI President & CEO. “This new partnership is a natural extension of the long-standing relationship between our two organizations, and our goal is to elevate SculptureWalk as an organization and take it to even greater heights.”

The SculptureWalk Visitor Center has been located in the Washington Pavilion since May 2018. The first and last sculptures on the route also are located near the facility.

SculptureWalk 2021, the 18th year of the organization, will include 62 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls. Since 2003, 903 sculptures have been placed downtown, and 1,050 total in all of Sioux Falls. Of those, 213 sculptures have been sold.

