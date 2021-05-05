Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money.

The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.

The program, which has run out of cash and been refunded by Congress twice before, was scheduled to expire May 31. It’s not yet known if lawmakers will approve another round of funding.

More than half the loans and nearly a third of the loan money was given out this year, and included second loans for hard-hit companies.

The SBA said in a statement it will continue to fund applications that have been approved. New applications made through Community Financial Institutions, which are financial lenders that serve underserved communities, would also be funded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program
Jason Ravnsborg, file
Ravnsborg’s army promotion halted amid fatal crash court case
File photo.
South Dakota release new WIC income guidelines

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with...
Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police renew call for help in search for missing woman