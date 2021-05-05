South Dakota redistricting committee begins work following census results

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first official 2020 Census information gives state redistricting committees a starting point.

The census reported South Dakota has a population of 886,667 as of January 1.

Sen. Jim Bolin of Canton is a member of the redistricting committee and says they can now figure how many people need to be in each legislative district.

Bolin tells WNAX Radio the problem is that population growth is not spread out evenly. Some counties in the central part of the state lost people, while most of the growth was focused in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City metro areas.

Bolin, who took part in the 2011 redistricting process, says keeping counties whole is a priority.

The redistricting committees will hold their first meeting on June 1.

