Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Retailers celebrate Small Business Week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Retailers Association celebrates all small businesses in South Dakota during National Small Business Week. As the week progresses, state leaders encourage people to take advantage of the unique opportunities provided within the dozens of communities. By supporting local businesses, the entire community is supported as well. SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson discussed how big of an impact this has for our neighbors.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program

Latest News

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Gabe Gitzen was named Sanford Children's Miracle Network Champion for 2021.
Someone You Should Know: 6-year-old boy named Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Champion
Iowa pushes pop-up vaccination as demand for shots wanes
South Dakota tax refund program open to senior citizens, people with disabilities