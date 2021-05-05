Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota tax refund program open to senior citizens, people with disabilities

(WAFB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2021
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline to apply for a sale and property tax refund program available to some South Dakotans is approaching.

Senior citizens and citizens with disabilities have until July 1 to apply for South Dakota’s Tax Refund Program, officials say.

Under the program, certain individuals are able to receive a portion of the sales or property taxes they paid from the previous year if they meet the eligibility requirements.

To be eligible for a sales tax refund, individuals must be a South Dakota resident who turned 65 before Jan. 1 2020, or was disabled anytime during 2020. They must also have income of less than $12,880 for a single-member household or less than $17,420 for a multiple-member household.

Applicants for the property tax program must meet the sales tax qualifications, and must also have owned the house they are living in for at least three years. Those who owned their house less than three years may still be eligible if they have been a South Dakota resident for five years or more.

More information about the program is available on the Department of Revenue’s website.

