State vet advises South Dakota cattle producers to vaccinate for anthrax

(KKTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Cattle producers are being advised to vaccinate their animals for anthrax.

State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven says it’s a good idea to do it every year despite the fact that anthrax cases have been decreasing the past several years.

Oedekoven tells WNAX Radio it’s very cost effective to vaccinate for anthrax. He says if you suspect anthrax has popped up, make sure you contact your local veterinarian or the South Dakota Animal Industry Board.

Anthrax is caused by bacteria that can develop into an environmentally resistant spore form that can remain in the soil for decades.

