Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stig is glad the Jacks are home again and have a day game in Brookings Saturday

SDSU to host Delaware in FCS Semi’s on Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team gets one more home game on Saturday morning when they hosted Delaware in the F-C-S semi-finals.

The Jacks have been really good at Dykhouse Stadium where they haven’t lost a game this spring. And the limited number of fans made a big difference in Sunday night’s comeback win. And this week they can have 50% capacity in Brookings.

Plus it’s not a night game so head coach John Stiegelmeier is extra happy. Kickoff against Delaware is 11 Saturday morning. And his team will be ready to go. ”Excited to be a home, excited to play not at night, late at night. So there’s a lot of things that we’re excited about. It’s an opportunity to take another step as a program. But we need to be 1 and 0 today, that’s our focus and I believe we will do that because this is a very mature football team,” says the Jacks head coach.

If the Jackrabbits can win the game Saturday morning they will be in the F-C-S title game for the first time in school history and will head to Frisco, Texas for the championship game against either Sam Houston State or James Madison. Both of those teams are perennial powers in the F-C-S.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liza Thomas-Wade, Syringa May, and Annie Freudig were all arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Three women arrested on drug charges in Codington County
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in post season hockey
McCarty talks about the resilience of his Red Raiders in win over Morningside
Red Raiders never gave up in great comeback win over Morningside in NAIA semi-finals
Arbogast pitches OG past Brookings with 2-hitter
Arbogast pitches O’Gorman past Brookings
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season
Aberdeen Wings are built to succeed in NAHL post season