Stig is glad the Jacks are home again and have a day game in Brookings Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team gets one more home game on Saturday morning when they hosted Delaware in the F-C-S semi-finals.

The Jacks have been really good at Dykhouse Stadium where they haven’t lost a game this spring. And the limited number of fans made a big difference in Sunday night’s comeback win. And this week they can have 50% capacity in Brookings.

Plus it’s not a night game so head coach John Stiegelmeier is extra happy. Kickoff against Delaware is 11 Saturday morning. And his team will be ready to go. ”Excited to be a home, excited to play not at night, late at night. So there’s a lot of things that we’re excited about. It’s an opportunity to take another step as a program. But we need to be 1 and 0 today, that’s our focus and I believe we will do that because this is a very mature football team,” says the Jacks head coach.

If the Jackrabbits can win the game Saturday morning they will be in the F-C-S title game for the first time in school history and will head to Frisco, Texas for the championship game against either Sam Houston State or James Madison. Both of those teams are perennial powers in the F-C-S.

