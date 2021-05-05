Avera Medical Minute
Virtual Cinco de Mayo fiesta still celebrates Latino cultures

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cinco de Mayo fiesta is virtual this year on Saturday, May 8th. Each year, it’s the same day as the Avera Race Against Cancer. This year, it’s no different. It’s virtual just like the race. The fiesta will be available to watch starting at 9:00 AM Saturday. You can find it on the Cinco de Mayo Facebook page or the Caminando Juntos YouTube channel.

The fiesta will still include children’s activities, a chihuahua fashion show, and cooking demonstrations. The goal is to highlight the Latino cultures that make up our community.

The Cinco de Mayo fiesta is a benefit for Caminando Juntos, a ministry of the Presentation Sisters. In English, Caminando Juntos means “walking together.” The ministry was started in 2002, specifically for the Latino population in the area. They are able to get assistance with access to healthcare, education, legal and social service systems, and provision of immigration counseling and services by an accredited immigration specialist. Wells Fargo and Avera are the two main sponsors of the fiesta.

