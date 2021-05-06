Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen police searching for suspect who fled arrest at casino

John Edwards
John Edwards(Aberdeen Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who they say ran from police during an arrest attempt.

Twenty-six-year-old John Edwards is wanted on a number of charges, including resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, hit and run, and escape.

Police say an officer found Edwards Wednesday at an Aberdeen casino. The officer attempted to arrest Edwards, but he physically resisted and was able to escape in a pickup. As he drove away, he struck another vehicle.

Authorities say Edwards was last seen driving a maroon 2005 Dodge Dakota with South Dakota license plate number 3H2918. Anyone who has information about Edwards’ location is asked to call Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911.

