Avera Medical Minute: National Stroke Awareness Month

By Sam Wright
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call 911 (FAST). It is the acronym that helps people recognize a stroke and ideally get the medical attention needed as quickly as possible. Nationwide, about 800 strokes occur annually, and about three-quarters of those are new strokes. Common risk factors include hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels, and smoking. Common symptoms of stroke include numbness, tingling, weakness, clumsiness, balance problems, visual loss, speech impairment, and possibly unexplained headaches.

