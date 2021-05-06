Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about vaccinations for younger age groups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus vaccine may be available to younger ages soon. Beth Warden talked to Dr. David Basel with Avera Medical Group, in this question and answer series.

Q: What about vaccine availability for those younger than 16?

A: The FDA and CDC could authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine in that age group between 12 and 15 and so we’re really pretty excited about that and it could be literally any day.

Q: How are those in their ’20s affecting the transmission of Coronavirus?

A: That 20 to 24 age group is one of the highest rates and probably the highest rate per thousand of cases and then the 25 to 30 and 15 to 20, being those next highest rates, and so it really does seem like it’s spreading in a reservoir of infection in those younger age groups which is concerning because it’s also the lowest percentage of those that are immunized.

Q: And the phrase herd immunity certainly is being spoken a lot. Can you define what that is? Is there a magic percentage that we’re looking for with vaccinations?

A: I don’t know that there’s a magic percentage. Based off of other illnesses, if we can get to that 70-80% plus range, then the number of people that are susceptible gets low enough that maybe this starts to die out and really go closer to zero, but certainly higher than what we’re at right now we’re certainly not there yet.

Q: And what do we need to do as a community to reach out to those who have decided against getting the vaccination?

A: People that say something on social media that’s just totally not based on any facts at all but keeps perpetuating. Some of the supposed fertility concerns are one of those that just refuse to die out even though there’s no evidence that that is a concern and there’s no theoretical basis for any of that. We just try to keep fighting with the data and the actual facts and what we actually see, and fight misinformation with factual information as much as we can.

