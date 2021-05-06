Backstreet Boys concert rescheduled for 2022 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Backstreet Boys have rescheduled their DNA World Tour that included a visit to Sioux Falls to 2022.

The Backstreet Boys were scheduled to perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on August 4. The pop group will now be coming to Sioux Falls on September 11, 2022.

Those who purchased a ticket should be getting an email with information on the new dates and tickets.

