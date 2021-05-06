Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After a runner up finish in the special event 200 meter run, Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley wins the 100 meter dash in 12.12 seconds.

O’Gorman’s Sam Stukel strikes out 14 in a complete game victory at Brandon Valley.

For the second time in seven days, South Dakota State’s Tori Kniesche tosses a no-hitter, blanking Creighton 11-0.

Back from a knee injury that cost him the football and basketball season, Chase Mason anchored Viborg-Hurley’s relay team to record setting victories in the 4x100 and 4x200.

Topping our list is the play that put Northwestern over the top against Morningside, with Tyson Kooima hitting Michael Storey for the game winning touchdown with 16 seconds left to send the Red Raiders to the national championship.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

